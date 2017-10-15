15 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: I Was Imprisoned for Ten Years for Political Activism - Jacob Zuma

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri — The President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, yesterday, said that the African continent has been undermined.

Zuma stated this in Owerri after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between Zuma Foundation and Rochas Foundation of Africa.

According to him, the liberation of Africa would be possible if the younger ones were adequately equipped educationally.

"Allow me to say few words. Why I have a foundation, people may not understand. I am passionate because I want African children to be empowered", he said.

"My father died when I was young. I do not know him properly and I took a decision that even if I did not go to school, I must be educated.

"I was arrested for political activities and I was imprisoned for ten years.

"My people told me how the British treated them in prison and that is while I say education is critical in Africa so that we can hang on our own affairs.

"What I take serious is imbibing the culture of reading. And that is why I am in Imo State to partner with Rochas Foundation of Africa.

"I want to say this, our Africa continent has been undermined. We must empower ourselves. They must have the tools so that they can develop Africa. I must tell you that this Africa must be different.

their own countries, this is the way to go in Africa."

In his remark, Governor Rochas Okorocha, said: "Today I feel fulfilled. We have over 15,000 children in our college and over 4,000 children have graduated.

"We partner Zuma Foundation, to help us identify those who are from poor families that are supposed to benefit from this education programme."-Says he

Nigeria

WHO Promises Govt Continuous Support

A female health official tries to drop a polio vaccine into the mouth of a child at Kaiama town, 16 May 2005 in Bayelsa… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.