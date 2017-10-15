Nigeria: I Was Imprisoned for Ten Years for Political Activism - Jacob Zuma

Owerri — The President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, yesterday, said that the African continent has been undermined.

Zuma stated this in Owerri after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between Zuma Foundation and Rochas Foundation of Africa.

According to him, the liberation of Africa would be possible if the younger ones were adequately equipped educationally.

"Allow me to say few words. Why I have a foundation, people may not understand. I am passionate because I want African children to be empowered", he said.

"My father died when I was young. I do not know him properly and I took a decision that even if I did not go to school, I must be educated.

"I was arrested for political activities and I was imprisoned for ten years.

"My people told me how the British treated them in prison and that is while I say education is critical in Africa so that we can hang on our own affairs.

"What I take serious is imbibing the culture of reading. And that is why I am in Imo State to partner with Rochas Foundation of Africa.

"I want to say this, our Africa continent has been undermined. We must empower ourselves. They must have the tools so that they can develop Africa. I must tell you that this Africa must be different.

their own countries, this is the way to go in Africa."

In his remark, Governor Rochas Okorocha, said: "Today I feel fulfilled. We have over 15,000 children in our college and over 4,000 children have graduated.

"We partner Zuma Foundation, to help us identify those who are from poor families that are supposed to benefit from this education programme."-Says he