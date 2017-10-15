press release

Statement by the High Representative /Vice-President on the attacks in Mogadishu, Somalia

The attacks in Somalia's capital mark one of the worst the city has suffered in over a decade, leading to a large number of casualties and injuries to innocent civilians.

We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a full recovery to those injured in the attacks.

At this critical political juncture in the history of Somalia, the European Union reaffirms its long term commitment to the country and its people. It will be crucial that the government remains united to defeat terrorism and strengthen security. The achievements of past years, which the international community has supported, must continue.

The Federal Government of Somalia and its Federal Member States must enhance their joint efforts to fight terrorism and to build peace, stability, prosperity and inclusivity in the country.