Liberia: 'I Don't Settle for Second Round' - Vice President Boakai

Monrovia — Results coming from the just ended presidential elections so far are not favorable for Vice President Joseph Boakai, but he says he is still confident of winning the elections - first round, too.

Vice President Boakai who seeks to replace his boss, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf spoke with journalists at the headquarters of the Unity Party on Friday.

"As far as I'm concern, I know the Unity Party is going to win the elections, nothing is going to stop it," he told journalists.

Speaking on his optimism of winning the elections, Vice President Boakai said he went into the election and win, noting, "I don't settle for second round, I went to the polls for first round."

As at Saturday, October 14, 2017 the Vice President was still at second place with 334,162 votes representing 29.6 percent compared to Senator George Manneh Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) who is in the lead with 441,839 votes which amounts to 39.2 percent.

Saturday's update represents reports coming from 3991 polling places which, according to NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, represent 74 percent of the total number of polling places around the country.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Unity Party has called on other political parties claiming victory to desist and allow the NEC carryout its work.

Mr. Wilmot Paye also called on both local and international journalists to refrain from reporting that a particular political is in the lead while the NEC has not declared so.

"While we remain confident of our enormous prospects about ultimately winning this year's elections, at the moment it is premature for anyone to claim victory. We must all patiently await the official release of numbers from the NEC," Paye said.

He called on partisans and supporters of the Unity Party to remain calm and law-abiding while progressive results are being released by the National Elections Commission. "As you are aware, we too are closely monitoring the tallying process through a sophisticated process that is keeping us on track."