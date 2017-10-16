Photo: Premium Times

Jacob Zuma statue in Imo state

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State on Saturday unveiled a statue in honour of South African President Jacob Zuma.

The event was witnessed by Mr. Zuma and other dignitaries.

Asides the mammoth statue, Governor Rochas also named a road after Mr. Zuma.

Sequel to the unveiling of the statue, Mr. Zuma was on Friday conferred with a traditional title of Ochiagha Imo, by Eze Imo, Samuel Ohiri.

The title certificate was issued by a former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr. Okorocha said the honour was conferred on Mr. Zuma for his love for education.

"Today, we have decided to honour you for your love for education, though you were deprived in your early days in life but you are working to make sure that every poor child went to School. Your love for education to us is the connection between you and government and the people of Imo State. The only industry we have and we can truly be proud of is education in Imo State. This is another reason why we have chosen to honour you", he said.

Mr. Zuma who spoke after receiving the award charged Africans to come together to address the issues that affect the continent, adding that we are one people.

"Africans must come together to address African problems. We are the same people. We cannot succeed if we handle problems as individuals. We need to recognize that we are one."

The award comes a few days after another Nigerian, Jelili Omoyele, a 35-year-old, was killed in South Africa.

The recent development has created diverse reactions on social media as many have registered their grievances.

Read reactions here:

As if the Mighty Statue was not Enough, a Street was also named after Jacob Zuma by Imo state Governor Rochas pic.twitter.com/KqX05NgBbt

- Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) October 15, 2017

The Status of South African president Jacob Zuma built by Governor Rochas in Owerri pic.twitter.com/BihHobuFo8

- Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) October 15, 2017

Dear Rochas Okorocha you're mad for this statue of Jacob Zuma you built in Imo State. pic.twitter.com/Hg2l7Akkd0

- A B D U L-W A S I U (@Uthman_Waxcav) October 15, 2017

How worse can it get?

Despite owing workers, Gov. Rochas spent 520M to erect statue of South African president Jacob Zuma in Owerri

Funke! pic.twitter.com/slsSqhbjQc

- Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) October 15, 2017

Abdulsalam: make you naa read oh

"Gov Rochas Okorocha just erected a statue of Jacob Zuma in Imo state"

OBJ & Shonekan: pic.twitter.com/druNTorhBZ

- Mr.┏̲O̶̲̅┓̲P ┏̲A̶̲̅┓ (@ogbeni_opa) October 15, 2017

Won't be suprised if Rochas Okorocha brings Jacob Zuma to Abuja and rename Zuma rock to Jacob Zuma rock.

- SUPERHEATED STEAM (@dhe_Mechanic) October 15, 2017

Rochas Okorocha: Imo state people hate this Jacob Zuma statue, let me build one for Nnamdi Azikiwe

His Inner mind: No, build one for Mugabe pic.twitter.com/aLNxaRgsQz

- FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) October 15, 2017

Gov Rochas just erected a humongous statue of Jacob Zuma in Imo.

What next?? Name a Stadium or Airport after Robert Mugabe?? pic.twitter.com/LoET7JrakR

- PRESIDENT OKONKWO (@IkechuQwu) October 15, 2017

I know today is Sunday & this is probably wrong, but Rochas Okorocha is very mad for this statue of Jacob Zuma He built in Imo State pic.twitter.com/5O0JTIY48x

- Tweeter Active (@_Tweeteractive) October 15, 2017

I hereby congratulate ndi Imo home and abroad for this landmark achievement by Gov Rochas Joker Okorowonder pic.twitter.com/h0FcqT8SSY

- IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) October 14, 2017

South African social media platforms have been laughing at us for hours. Rochas Okorocha has disgraced ALL Nigerians not just Imo state pic.twitter.com/NoulrI2WGm

- Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) October 14, 2017

When people in Lagos & abroad praise Rochas, man, I get so disgusted. Have you seen Imo State? Like real life, not what the media shows you

- Agunwanyi. (@_obuteaku) October 15, 2017

Rochas is owing my aunty, a retired Principal, pension for more than 13 months yet he has money to erect a statue for Zuma. What a man. https://t.co/K7ke1SWIvi

- Whiskey Papi (@tawah89) October 15, 2017

Ur MCM Gov Rochas Okorocha spent 520M 2 erect statue of SA President Jacob Zuma in Owerri while owing workers salaries.

Pray 4 him gidigan

- Mr.┏̲O̶̲̅┓̲P ┏̲A̶̲̅┓ (@ogbeni_opa) October 15, 2017

Rochas looking at y'all complaining about Jacob Zuma's statue in Imo state, knowing that the Devil's statue He's building is 80% complete pic.twitter.com/uHgQlRjQC4

- FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) October 15, 2017

Nigerians: Governor Rochas Okorocha is owing civil servant salaries.

Jacob Zuma: And so ? pic.twitter.com/MsfqtvhNz4

- Mr.┏̲O̶̲̅┓̲P ┏̲A̶̲̅┓ (@ogbeni_opa) October 15, 2017

A statue of SA president Jacob Zuma built by Governor Rochas in Owerri, with a street named after him too.

Corruption erodes brain cells 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/HLHJc93Ikg

- ⚡️DaddyMo ⚡️ (@officialdaddymo) October 15, 2017

First, Rochas made a huge billboard where he had a handshake with Obama.

Now, he has made a giant statue of Zuma

Rochas in one word..FOOL!

- Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) October 15, 2017

Rochas Okorocha should have just stayed a benevolent billionaire. A statue for Jacob Zuma is the height of insanity at a time like this.

- JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 15, 2017

Rochas is owing salary. Used millions 2 honour Jacob Zuma that's hated in S/A & dat turned a blind eye to Xenophobia pic.twitter.com/Lz4jgNUz2i

- Jèfé Juān Jọsé (@Jefe_says) October 15, 2017