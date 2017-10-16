15 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

South Africa: Obasanjo Hosts Thabo Mbeki

By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

A former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday played host to the former South Africa President, Thabo Mbeki, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The ex-South African leader arrived Abeokuta at about 11.00 a.m. and was received by Mr. Obasanjo at the Legacy Resort Centre, located within the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library

Mr. Mbeki was thereafter taken on a tour of the multi-billion naira presidential library. The tour guides took him to the wildlife park, youth centre‎, amphi theatre, artefacts section, the main library complex among others.

The former South Africa leader was equally showed the replica of the prison Mr. Obasanjo was kept when he was jailed by late military dictator, Sani Abacha, over a phantom coup‎.

Speaking to journalists after the facility tour of the library, Mr. Mbeki said he never knew the library was so massive and rich in content.

The visiting former president also admitted the role of Mr. Obasanjo in Africa and the world as a whole calling for support for the library on maintenance.

Mr. Mbeki also called on African leaders to learn from Mr. Obasanjo, and put such knowledge into use for the benefit of their various countries.

