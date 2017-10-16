Nigeria: Akwa Utd Defeats Tornadoes to Win Maiden Aiteo Cup

Akwa United and Niger Tornadoes exhibited the worst of Nigeria's club football before new Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Ahmad, yesterday in the final of the maiden AITEO Cup at the Agege Stadium.

At the end of a drab 90 minutes, Akwa United won the ensuing penalty kicks 3-2 to pocket the sponsor's N25million while Tornadoes got N10million. Gabriel Okechukwu scored the winning last spot kick for the Uyo team.

Although Akwa United bagged the right to represent Nigeria at the next CAF Confederation Cup, the 2017 final of the previous Federation Cup was not a worthy advertisement for Nigerian club football. There certainly was nothing to cheer all through the clash of the oldest football competition in the country.

On a day football fans in Lagos had looked forward to seeing those skills and enthralling moments that the former Challenge Cup was known for, what both NPFL clubs displayed sent most fans into sleep mode inside the Agege Stadium.

In the first half, there were no clear-cut chances created by both teams. Friday Ubong was denied a clear sight on goal by a timely header by Niger Tornadoes defender Reuben Ogbonnaya.

Akwa United striker Musa Newman was let down by a poor first touch right inside the box late in the first 45 minutes. The second half was equally not better than the first before the spot kicks.

Interestingly, substitute Okechukwu who converted the last kick, failed to convert the biggest chance of the day in the 85th minute when he was clear on goal with only goalkeeper Mustapha Aliko to beat but.

Akwa United's goalkeeper Olorunleke Ojo won both the Best Goalkeeper and Most Valuable Player awards while his Coach, Abdu Maikaba, was adjudged the Best Coach.

Akwa United's forward Christian Pyagbara also claimed the Top Scorer's award with his seven goals in this year's competition.

This win is Akwa United's second Federation Cup triumph after the Uyo club first won the competition two years ago.

Meanwhile, sponsor of the Federation Cup, Nigerian oil company, AITEO Group, has taken over the sponsorship of the annual CAF Awards organised by the CAF.

Telecommunications company Globacom has been sponsoring the awards since 2005 but AITEO announced yesterday that it has taken over the role.

The CAF Awards recognise the best players, coaches, administrators and teams in Africa annually.

"We are now proud to take our corporate social investments in developing African football by sponsoring @CAF Online award... More to follow," AITEO tweeted on Sunday along with a picture of CAF President Ahmad in Lagos.