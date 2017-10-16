Nigeria: Fayose to Sue EFCC Over Illegal Detention of Ekiti Officials

Ado Ekiti — Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State at the weekend fulfilled his promise to reward the recently released Commissioner for Finance, Toyin Ojo and Accountant General, Mrs. Yemisi Owolabi, with exotic car gifts.

The two officials were picked up on September 28 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged misappropriation of Paris Club refund in the state.

They were held in EFCC's custody for two weeks and returned to the state last week to a heroic welcome reception by a crowd of Ekiti people and workers.

Ojo and Owolabi flayed the EFCC for arresting them over unfounded and baseless allegation lacking evidence. Handing out the two car keys each to the officials yesterday shortly after a thanksgiving service of his third anniversary in office, Fayose said the duo deserved to be rewarded for "enduring maltreatment, harassment, intimation and oppression from the EFCC."

The governor stated that the anti-graft agency's arrest of his officials was illegal, claiming that probing the use of the funds accruing to the state is solely a legal jurisdiction of the state House of Assembly.

"We have to reward you for enduring intimidation, mental and emotional torture and illegal incarceration for the sake of our state. The constitution of Nigeria does not empower the EFCC to arrest state officials over alleged graft. That function belongs to our state House of Assembly. We will sue EFCC to court for this illegality, pursue the case to logical conclusion and get damages for this il-treatment. The constitution of Nigeria is supreme and has over-riding influence over any government parastatal such as EFCC."

Fayose who had inaugurated 16 new roads decorated with streets lights in all the 16 local government headquarters in the state as part of the celebration of his third year in office, reiterated that his government would deliver on all the on-going infra-structural and

legacy projects such as ultra-modern market, High Court complex, fly-over bridge and new government office among others, also assured that outstanding salaries of workers would be paid.

While inaugurating the beautiful waterfalls he built to adorn the road in Ikere-Ekiti new roundabout, the governor spoke on the choice of his deputy, Olusola Kolapo as God's choice, saying: " I didn't choose Olusola, it was God, speaking through his men that chose him. My choice is Kayode Osho, ex-Commissioner for Works, but I have to bow to God's choice by giving it to Olusola.

Meanwhile, the Grand Imam of the League of Imams and Alfas in

South-west, Edo and Delta States, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere, has appealed to the governor to consider a Muslim as a running mate to his deputy, Olusola. Kewulere who is also the Chief Imam of Ekiti State, said in a special prayer attended by the governor, his deputy, Kolapo Olusola and other top functionaries, that: "Where you go, we will follow you. We have capable hands that can deliver and be committed."

He added that the governor would be remembered for the goods he did for Ekiti, and urged him to be more patient with those who provoke

him.

"A good office like yours will attract criticisms and opposition because it is an exalted position. You need to show restraint and remain focused."

Promising to consider the requests of the Muslim community, Fayose said he would seek God's guidance on the issue. He also thanked the people for their show of love and prayers since he assumed office on October 16, 2014.