Nigeria: Niger Gov Commends Appointment of Aisha Ahmed for CBN Post

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has charged the newly appointed Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Hajiya Aisha Ahmed, to be above primordial sentiments and work for the overall interest of the country.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, described her appointment as well deserved, stressing that it is the result of hard work, dedication and resilience in the discharge of her official responsibilities.

"Your competence and ability is not in doubt, however we advice you to be a good representative of the state, lift yourself above primordial sentiments and work for the overall good of the country."

Bello noted that the appointment of Ahmed to the apex bank was not only the hallmark of her chosen career , but that it has further elevated the status of women in a predominantly male dominated society.

He also stated that the appointment would serve to encourage women, the girl-child and youth in the country to aspire to become what they want to be in their chosen career without hindrance.

"Your appointment is no doubt a morale booster to the girl-child, women and youths in Niger State in particular and Nigeria in general. Your elevation has shown that hard work and dedication to chosen career pays."

He charged the newly appointed CBN deputy governor to leverage on her position and assist the state government in attracting genuine investors and development partners to the state.

"We will work closely with Ahmed and tap into her wealth of knowledge and experience, as a professional and technocrat, to further maximise on the potentials of the state."

The governor expressed confidence in the ability of the National Assembly (Senate) to clear Ahmed, adding that the nominee/appointee is competently qualified for the new position.

A holder of the Master of Science, MSc in Finance and Management from the Cranfield School of Management in the United Kingdom, Mrs. Ahmad, an accounting graduate from the University of Abuja, also has a Master of Business Administration, MBA in finance from the University of Lagos.

Ahmed, 40, has been actively involved in banking at the top level for most part of the last 20 years, either as a banking executive or investment adviser on retail banking, wealth management, consulting and financial advisory.