16 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Killer Vaccine - Return Children to School, IPOB Urges Parents

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Akwa — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on parents in the South-east to allow their children return to school today, saying "soldiers who came to inject their children to death have left the zone."

IPOB in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the directive was important because the soldiers had been withdrawn from schools and banned from continuing with the exercise.

He said: "We want to use this opportunity to inform parents and guardians, particularly those in Anambra State to return their children to school on October 16, 2017. Right now, IPOB has ascertained that Nigerian soldiers have stopped the vaccination programme."

Powerful stated further that IPOB would continue to monitor the situation in schools and around Biafraland and particularly Anambra State until the alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government and their accomplices in Igbo land are totally terminated.

"Our early warning team is in place all over Anambra State and should anything untoward be spotted on Monday morning or Nigerian Army vehicles found anywhere near any school, IPOB would raise the alarm immediately to recall our children as was the case last week Thursday.

"We are determined to ensure the safety and well being of our children and under no circumstance will we allow them to be poisoned with killer virus administered by those that want all Biafrans dead," the release stated.

