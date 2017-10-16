16 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: World Bank - We Have Over $8.5bn Investments Scattered Across Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

World Bank Group said it has an investment portfolio of about $8.5 billion scattered across states and regions in Nigeria.

The Senior Communications Officer, World Bank Nigeria, Olufunke Olufon, said this in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday.

She said the investments were to assist the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory (FCT) to reduce poverty and foster prosperity.

Olufon, according to The Cable, noted that the explanation followed concerns raised by Nigerians over the comment by World Bank President, Jim Yong Kim that President Muhammadu Buhari asked the bank to shift its intervention focus to north-eastern states.

She said the bank was also working with federal and state governments, as well as development partners on speedy delivery of critical interventions to people of the north-east which urgently needs assistance.

"In 2015, the government of Nigeria requested World Bank support to respond to the humanitarian and development crisis in the north-east of Nigeria," the statement read.

"To assess the needs of the nearly 15 million people in the region impacted by the crisis, the World Bank Group, the UN and the European Union carried out a Recovery and Peace Building Assessment (RPBA).

"And based on the findings of the assessment, World Bank's 775 million dollars support to the north-east focuses on restoring basic education, health services, agricultural production, and livelihood improvement opportunities."

Olufon added that the World Bank Group was doubling its resources to address fragility, conflict and violence at the subnational and national levels and help to stabilise places that were affected by high poverty and influx of people.

Nigeria

Obasanjo, Yar' Adua, Jonathan Accidental Leaders - Na'abba

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ghali Umar Na' Abba has said that all the leaders that had… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.