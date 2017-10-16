Nigeria: Military Restates Operation Crocodile Smile II Is Meant to Sharpen Troops' Combat Skills

The military has again restated that the Operation Crocodile Smile II was not meant to witch-hunt anyone but for the Nigerian army to sharpen the operational skills of its men and increase mileage and rhythm.

The Commander, 16th Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Kevin Aligbe, who disclosed this at the weekend, also dispelled rumour of vaccination and immunisation being given to pupils by military operatives.

Aligbe said the environmental exercise and the donation was part of the series of activities lined up for the period of the operation, and it was within the context of the community relationship in their area of operation.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to see the army the pride of the nation. However, the army has warned its officials against acts capable of undermining its integrity, stressing that it has no room for lack of competence and unprofessionalism in the discharge of duties by its men.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Adamu B Abubakar, who gave the warning in Enugu while flagging off the 2017 practical promotional examination from Captain to Major across the country, stated that diligence and focus must the watchword of anybody ready to serve and keep his job in the Nigerian Army.

In another development, the Nigerian Army says it will today kick-start a four-day international seminar on the management of asymmetric security challenges.

A statement signed by Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman in Abuja yesterday, said participants were drawn from Armed Forces to find lasting solutions to the myriad of security challenges facing Nigeria and other countries in the 21st Century.

Usman noted that the objective of the seminar was to build capacity towards a better understanding and managing of asymmetric security challenges among the participants.

Meanwhile, the pan-Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum says the militarisation of some regions by the Federal Government is unnecessary at the moment, saying that the military operations are only steering up further agitation among the people.

The President of the body, Richard Akinaka, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, noted that if there were issues of insecurity, the police and the State Security Services (SSS) should be deployed as the nation is under civilian rule and not military.

Akinaka noted that there would have been a near civil war situation in the South-East because of the Operation Python Dance in the area.

He, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop using the military in the security of the nation.

Akinaka, who urged the pro-Biafran groups to shun their agitation for secession, said that the strength of the nation is in unity.