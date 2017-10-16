Nigeria: Fresh Attack Claims Six Lives, 10 Houses in Plateau Community

Jos — In what has become an evil recurrence on the Plateau in recent times, no fewer than six persons were again killed in the early hours of yesterday at Taagbe village, near Kent Academy in Bassa Local Council of the state by unknown gunmen.

At least five others reportedly sustained injuries and rushed to the hospital while 10 houses were torched in the attack which lasted between 12:00 midnight and 1:00a.m.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Terna Tyopev said: "Yes, there was an attack on a village in Bassa local government area. Six persons were killed, five others injured, and about 10 houses burnt in the overnight raid."

He stated no arrest had been made, adding that security had been beefed in the area. The spokesman vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

Meanwhile, the residents are wondering that despite the existing curfew imposed on the council area by Governor Simon Lalong, the assailants could still operate unhindered.

Former chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Council, Dr. Emmanuel Loman, claimed that high-placed citizens and the security operatives were being economical with the truth. According to him, the attackers were only being shielded.

His words: "The perpetrators of this dastardly act are well known to the security personnel. If they are not exposed, I cannot see when peace and security will reign in the community."

On the recent attack on Irigwe community that led to the imposition of the dusk to dawn curfew on the council area, Loman argued that Irigwe chiefdom ordinarily should be overwhelmingly expected to take up arms to defend themselves in view of the magnitude of the invasion.

He chastised the security personnel, adding that until they were able to do the needful, peace will continue to elude the people.