Nigeria: Dangote Employs Youths for Rice Farming

Lagos — Dangote Rice Limited said it has launched a novel multi-million naira Youth Farming Initiative that will engage teeming unemployed Nigerian graduates in rice farming in Kogi State.

This is even as the Company prepares to hit the market with one million metric tons of Dangote rice in 2018.

The Dangote Youth Rice Farm project, mainly an out-grower scheme for youths only was flagged off at the Lower Niger River Basin Authority, Kampe, Ejiba in Yagba West local government area of the state where youth have embarked on rice cultivation over 100 hectares of land.

The rice farm project, which was preceded by a special training for the youth farmers on the dynamics of the rice farming, will see the youths cultivating the rice paddy on a 100 hectares of land, which will then be bought over by the company for processing.

Under the scheme, the Dangote Rice company provides the seedling, anti-pest-chemicals, and fertilizers while the Basing Authority provided the land for the young farmers.

The management of Dangote Rice led by the group executive director, Mr. Devakumar Edwin flagged off the project while taking delivery of some rice paddy bags produced from the pilot project.

Edwin explained that the project is a new dimension to the efforts by the pan-African conglomerate, the Dangote Group, at ensuring food security and creating job opportunities in Nigeria especially for the youths.

He said it would also enhance domestic rice production to cover the large gap between demand and domestic production and to increase self-sufficiency of Nigeria and substitute imported rice by quality Nigerian rice brands.

Edwin disclosed that most modern rice mills in Nigeria presently operate at not more than 20 per cent capacity utilisation due mainly to lack of good quality paddy and that Dangote Rice aimed to change this situation developing and adapting out-grower schemes.

According to him, the Dangote Rice Company plans to set up a 150,000 metric tons integrated rice mill and offer for sale one million mt of par boiled rice by 2018.

Edwin stated that the decision of the management to start the project was driven by two factors, one of which is the need for youth employment through empowerment to go into agriculture, saying, the Kogi pilot project will cover four season of two years and will be launched in four other states soon.

In his own remark, the managing director of Dangote Rice, Mr. Robert Coleman urged the youth farmers to concentrate on the project and pay attention to details so that they would come out with good paddy yield.

He congratulated the farmers for the decision to partner with Dangote Rice noting that they have a solid source of livelihood for themselves and members of their families if they give their all for the success of the scheme.

The coordinator of the youth farmers, Umar Etudaye thanked the management of Dangote Rice for believing in them and engaging them for the project.