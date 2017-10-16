Nigeria: Osinbajo Calls for Integration of African Economies

Lagos — Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for greater integration of African economies to enable the continent develop free trade among African Union member nations and develop itself.

He said regional integration was a necessary requirement for the continent's development but had remained at a very low level.

"We still have one of the lowest trade integration levels under 20 per cent while Asia is at 40 per cent and European integration is very much further ahead at about 60 per cent.

"The fact remains that other regions play as a bloc but Africa is still largely splintered into several economies and the ease of doing business across the region remains a significant challenge," he said.

Osinbajo made the call over the weekend at the inaugural meeting of the Africa Champions Group, an initiative of business and manufacturing stakeholders in the public and private sector of the continent, over the weekend in Lagos.

Osinbajo, however, observed that flowing from agenda 2063 of the AU the entire thing was changing.

He noted that the Continents Free Trade Area Initiative (CFTA), launch of the African passport and free movement of persons showed how the continent intended to grow in regional integration, which also showed how quickly the continent could move.

He said the conference of the African Heads of State in July focused on a lot of those initiatives. He said: "and I am convinced that we are on the threshold of seeing a deeper and more integrated African market."

The Vice President explained that the move was a strategic priority for the country to enable a single integrated African market deep enough to exploit all the potential in the country.

He also explained that there was a sense of urgency in the public sector initiative, which the private sector would bring, noting that the administration believed in the African champions initiatives.

"We think that it is the private sector that would do what is required to bring the urgency and the sense of mission to all the plans in the AU.

"We will like to see greater synergy and collaboration in the Africa champions while all the organs of the AU get involved in economic integration issues.

Vice President Osinbajo congratulated the initiators of the Africa champions initiative on their visionary action and pledged that the administration was behind them.

According to him, the array of champions behind the initiative would ensure that the idea yielded fruits.

He said that in the past few years it had become obvious to many African countries that both the momentum and common sense were in favour of the private sector leading the economies of the continent.

He further said the sector was championing the initiative to drive intra-African trade and commerce.

"The role of the public sector is to catalyse the umpire, to incentivize but whether we like it or not the private sector in Africa is already building world class grounds and trading everywhere," he said.

Osinbajo noted that it was obvious that Afican giants had sprang up in manufacturing, banking sector and in telecommunications.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo expressed appreciation and commendation for the initiative and added that while the initiative had put the private and public sectors together,it needed to integrate the financial institutions.

He thanked the Vice President for attending the inaugural meeting, adding that his presence gave impetus to the partnership.

Obasanjo noted that the inaugural meeting was good and noted that one of the things that had not been done well in Africa was to sustain initiatives.