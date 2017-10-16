Kenya: Why Odinga Wants Wife to Divorce Tells Ekuru Aukot

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga on Sunday called Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot a betrayer and asked the woman in his life to divorce him.

Mr Odinga made the remarks at a rally at Mama Ngina Drive in Mombasa, just hours after he returned from a trip in the United Kingdom.

Mr Odinga wondered why Mr Aukot now wanted to be on the ballot paper, despite an earlier promise to boycott the election if no reforms were done at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

"Walisema wameinua mikono, sasa wanasema wanataka kusimama kama rais wa Kenya. Wanapewa siku kumi wafanye campaign. Campaign gani? Jamaa ata ana aibu, anakubali jina lake liweke kwa karatasi," wondered Mr Odinga.

He asked the cheering crowd if this man had a wife.

TALAKA

"Wako na ma bibi ama hawana? Kama wako na mabibi ningewabia hawo mabibi wawapatie talaka mara moja sababu yeye ni msaliti," he added.

The opposition leader also launched a scathing attack on Deputy President William Ruto, accusing him of propagating false claims that the opposition is pushing for a coalition government.

Mr Odinga said Nasa does not want to be in a coalition with Jubilee but wants to run a government "that will be an all-inclusive government, improve the lives of poor Kenyans and initiate people-driven policies on infrastructure."

"Ruto was among the people who convinced me to accept the coalition government back in 2008. He even told me to accept and make him Minister for Agriculture... we are not interested in a nusu mkate government," said Mr Odinga.