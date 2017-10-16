Nigeria: Gov Ambode Unveils Late Afrobeat Legend, Fela's Statue

Lagos — Lagos State governor, Mr.Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday unveiled the Liberation Statue of late Afrobeat legend and freedom fighter, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti statue erected at Allen Roundabout in Ikeja area of the state.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Ambode who eulogized the virtues of late Afrobeat legend and freedom fighter, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti said it was part of activities marking his 79th posthumous birthday and the 20th anniversary of his demise.

He described him as an enigmatic artiste who used the platform of his art to agitate for social and human rights by challenging government and people to explore development through social and economic activities that are rooted in African values.

Ambode said aside from challenging people to free their minds of all inhibitions and actualise their true potentials, the late music icon also voluntarily turned his back on a life of comfort and privilege, and took up his saxophone as a weapon to fight for the liberation of the people from neo-colonialism and bad governance.

The governor pointed out that the spirit of Fela was still alive as a movement of social consciousness and justice against oppression, saying the late legend made the world sit up and take notice of the energy of African art and music.

He added that Fela will forever be accorded his position in the global hall of fame of artistes.

He said, "The phenomenon that the world knows as "Fela" was deeply rooted in the evolution of Lagos State. The story of music, art, entertainment and tourism in Lagos and Nigeria cannot be told without an eloquent mention of the "Abami eda".

Responding on behalf of the family, Fela's daughter and social commentator, Yeni Kuti commended Governor Ambode and the artist for coming up with such a monument to recognize and honour their father in a big way, saying that it was a good representation of their late patriarch.