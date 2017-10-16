Kenya police killed at least 33 people in Nairobi during demos sparked off by August 8 presidential poll results, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch research shows.

A report by the two rights watchdogs reveals as many as 50 people, mainly in perceived opposition strongholds in the capital, could have lost their lives during the protests against President Kenyatta's win.

SHOT DEAD

The 37-page report, titled Kill Those Criminals': Security Forces' Violations in Kenya's August 2017 Elections, documents excessive use of force by police and other security agents against protesters and residents.

Police were directly implicated in the deaths of at least 33 people during their operations in Mathare, Kibera, Babadogo, Dandora, Korogocho, Kariobangi, and Kawangware between August 9 and 13.

"Another 17 were alleged killed, most of them in Kawangware, but researchers could not confirm the cases," the report says.

In some cases, the officers shot or beat protesters to death, researchers say.

"They shot directly at some protesters and also opened fire, apparently randomly, on crowds.," the report says.

"Victims and witnesses told researchers that as protesters ran away, police pursued them, kicking down doors and chasing people down alleyways, shooting and beating many to death."

Other victims, the rights defenders claim, died of asphyxiation from inhaling teargas and pepper spray, from being hit by teargas canisters fired at close range, or from being trampled to death by fleeing crowds.

More follows.