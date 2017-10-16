Zimbabwe: Macheso and Mukanya to Share Stage in UK

Exiled Chimurenga music king, Thomas Mapfumo will this month share the stage with Sungura maestro, Alick Macheso in the United Kingdom.

The show, the first the two have staged together, will be held at the Athena in Leicester on October 28. The gig is being promoted by Phab Entertainment.

It will present a rare opportunity for Zimbabweans in the UK to watch the two musicians perform at the same venue and to listen to two of the most popular music genres in the country, with Mukanya belting out his Chimurenga beats and Macheso with his Sungura, also known as Museve.

Macheso, who held two shows in Durban and Boksburg in South Africa last month, is expected to play songs from his forthcoming album, which is set to be released before year end.

Mukanya, who has not returned to Zimbabwe since 2005, is expected to wow the crowd with his Chimurenga music.

The Lion of Zimbabwe, as he is also popularly known by fans, is seriously missed in his home country having last played in the country almost 20 years ago. Those in the UK will have the opportunity to hear his latest offerings.

Mapfumo went into exile after the government persecuted him for his strongly worded lyrics against President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF government. He has often said he would be in exile for a long time to come.