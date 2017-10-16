Nigerian Painter Awarded $625,000 MacArthur Fellowship 'Genius Grant'

Njideka Akunyili-Crosby, a painter and daughter of the late Nigerian minister, Dora Akunyili, has been awarded the prestigious MacArthur Fellowship.
Ms. Akunyili-Crosby was described by the foundation as "a figurative painter whose large-scale works express the hybridity characteristic of transnational experience through choices of subject matter, materials, and techniques."
The fellowship, which is also referred to as the Genius Grant, awards $625,000 to artists, writers, teachers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and people from all works of life, that have shown exceptional creativity.
The grant is doled out in quarterly installments, made over a period of five years. Amongst past recipients is writer Chimamanda Adichie who received the grant in 2008.
The 24 recipients of the 2017 MacArthur Fellowship are:
- Njideka Akunyili Crowsby - Painter
- Sunil Amrith - Historian
- Greg Asbed - Human Rights Strategist
- Annie Baker - Playwright
- Regina Barzilay - Computer Scientist
- Dawoud Bey - Photographer and Educator
- Emmanuel Candes - Mathematician and Statistician
- Jason De Leon -Anthropologist
- Rhiannon Giddens - Singer, Instrumentalist & Songwriter
- Nikole Hannah-Jones - Journalist
- Cristina Jimenez Moreta - Social Justice Organizer
- Taylor Mac - Theater Artist
- Ramir Nashashibi - Community Leader
- Viet Thanh Nguyen - Fiction Writer & Culture Critic
- Kate Orff - Landscape Architect
- Trevor Paglen - Artist and Geographer
- Betsy Levy Paluck - Psychologist
- Derek Paterson - Historian
- Damon Rich - Designer & Urban Planner
- Stefan Savage - Computer Scientist
- Yuval Sharon - Opera Director & Producer
- Tyshawn Sorey - Composer & Musician
- Gabriel Victora - Immunologist
- Jesmyn Ward - Fiction Writer