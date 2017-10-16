11 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Painter Awarded $625,000 MacArthur Fellowship 'Genius Grant'

Photo: Njideka Akunyili-Crosby
Njideka Akunyili-Crosby.
By Jayne Augoye

Njideka Akunyili-Crosby, a painter and daughter of the late Nigerian minister, Dora Akunyili, has been awarded the prestigious MacArthur Fellowship.

Ms. Akunyili-Crosby was described by the foundation as "a figurative painter whose large-scale works express the hybridity characteristic of transnational experience through choices of subject matter, materials, and techniques."

The fellowship, which is also referred to as the Genius Grant, awards $625,000 to artists, writers, teachers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and people from all works of life, that have shown exceptional creativity.

The grant is doled out in quarterly installments, made over a period of five years. Amongst past recipients is writer Chimamanda Adichie who received the grant in 2008.

The 24 recipients of the 2017 MacArthur Fellowship are:

- Njideka Akunyili Crowsby - Painter

- Sunil Amrith - Historian

- Greg Asbed - Human Rights Strategist

- Annie Baker - Playwright

- Regina Barzilay - Computer Scientist

- Dawoud Bey - Photographer and Educator

- Emmanuel Candes - Mathematician and Statistician

- Jason De Leon -Anthropologist

- Rhiannon Giddens - Singer, Instrumentalist & Songwriter

- Nikole Hannah-Jones - Journalist

- Cristina Jimenez Moreta - Social Justice Organizer

- Taylor Mac - Theater Artist

- Ramir Nashashibi - Community Leader

- Viet Thanh Nguyen - Fiction Writer & Culture Critic

- Kate Orff - Landscape Architect

- Trevor Paglen - Artist and Geographer

- Betsy Levy Paluck - Psychologist

- Derek Paterson - Historian

- Damon Rich - Designer & Urban Planner

- Stefan Savage - Computer Scientist

- Yuval Sharon - Opera Director & Producer

- Tyshawn Sorey - Composer & Musician

- Gabriel Victora - Immunologist

- Jesmyn Ward - Fiction Writer

