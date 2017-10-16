Uganda: Ethiopian Airlines to Partner Tour Firms

Ethiopian Airlines is looking for tour and travel companies to partner in order to boost regional tourism and trade between Uganda and Ethiopia.

Abebe Angessa, the country manager for Ethiopian Airlines in Uganda, said Uganda's trade and tourism ties with Ethiopia have been the largest contributor to their business, and it is time the airline invested more to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

According to Angessa, promotion of tourism has been minimal as the concentration has been placed on trade and other travels.

"Ethiopians have a lot of disposable income and the country has many historical sites, which Ugandans can visit. The same applies to Uganda where we have a lot of fauna and flora; we are looking for people to work with on this."

Angessa said: "We have developed special packages for holiday makers. We are ready to enter partnerships with designated tour and travel operators and ticketing agents to exploit this tourism potential."

Angessa who was addressing the airlines travel agents in Kampala further said if need be, the number of flights from Entebbe to Addis Ababa will increase from three to five every day.

Angessa said tourists can visit special sites such as the place where the biblical covenant is kept, the Nagashi mosque, ancient buildings and churches of the 12th century.

"The sights, the scenery, the culture are already there. Ethiopia's ancient Orthodox Christianity has gifted the nation with thousands of churches and monasteries," he said.