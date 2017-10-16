South Africa: President Zuma Talks Peace, Security in the DRC

President Jacob Zuma is in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where he is expected to hold discussions with President Joseph Kabila Kabange regarding peace and security in the Great Lakes region, particularly the situation in the DRC.

The President, who arrived in Kinshasa on Saturday, will hold the talks in his capacity as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

SADC is committed to assist the government and the people of the DRC to achieve sustainable peace, security and stability, said the Presidency.

President Zuma is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.