THE International Federation of Karate Zimbabwe recently held their annual dan grading from first dan up to third dan in Kambuzuma, Harare. The event was graced by several karatekas and saw 12-year-old Jean-Claude Mufundisi making history by becoming the youngest fighter to be upgraded from first kyu brown belt to first dan black belt.

Mufundisi was joined at the podium by Gabriel Mukombero and Farai Munyoro in that category. Edmond Munyukwi together with Blessing Chakandinakira moved from first dan to second dan. Also in attendance was Farai "Kancho" Gosha who improved to Sandan. IFKZ president, Sensei Tawanda Mufundisi, said they also took the opportunity to honour veteran karate practitioner Charles "Master" Sambare Arufandika who he said is rated highly in the sport.

"We had an opportunity to honour Arufandika by giving him an honorary third dan black belt in acknowledging his long service in the martial arts circles as a Jute kun Do (Kung Fu) practitioner. There is no doubt that he is a master in this art, so by him joining IFK six years ago, we saw it necessary to honour this living legend unlike asking him to start again from scratch, therefore the president of IFK gave us the green light to do so," said Mufundisi.

IFKZ got an invitation to send karatekas to The Oyama Cup in Durban and also to the KWU World Tourney in Russia in December, and they have intensified their preparations to wrap up their medal hunt this year.

The association's members are improving with each passing day and they now have over 200 members nationwide whom they expect to reach 500 by end of next year. Meanwhile, ZKU national technical director Gerald Muusha hailed the Kwekwe Invitational tournament which he said was a great success. Muusha was part of the people who attended the 2017 edition of the annual tourney which is hosted by Sensei Shepherd Ziwira.

"The event went on well and it is our hope that we find more corporates and individuals to host such massive events," he said.