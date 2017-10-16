South Africa: Senior DPSA Officials Placed On Precautionary Suspension

Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi in a statement on Sunday announced that the department's Chief Financial Officer, Masilo Makhura, and Deputy Director General: Administration, Linda Shange, have been placed on precautionary suspension.

The two have been placed on suspension, effective from 13 October 2017, pending the finalisation of a formal investigation process.

"The suspensions are precautionary measures taken by the Ministry and do not in any way constitute a judgment against the two senior officials.

"As is common course, this process is confidential and is a matter between the employer and the employees concerned. As with all such matters, the Department and Ministry will be guided by established legislation and labour practices in this regard.

"The Minister hereby confirms that all necessary measures has been put in place to ensure the smooth and efficient running of the Department in the absence of the two officials," the Ministry said.