South Africa: Deputy Minister Manamela Concludes Meeting On Youth Policy

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning Monitoring and Evaluation Buti Manamela this week participated in the International Ministerial Meeting of Minister's responsible for National Youth Policy.

The purpose of the meeting was to exchange best practices of national youth policies for countries achieving sustainable development, defining the youth's role in achieving sustainable development and to discuss the implementation of bilateral youth exchange programmes.

Deputy Minister Manamela's address to the ministerial meeting focused on education and science in South Africa.

"Education must remain a public good if we are serious about sustainable development. This requires targeted public investment in education for widening access and pursuing quality education outcomes," said Deputy Minister Manamela.

On the side lines of the minister's meeting, which took place from 11 to 14 October in Moscow Russia, Deputy Minister Manamela held a bilateral meeting with the United Nations Youth Envoy Jayathma Wickramayanake.

The meeting was aimed at renewing relations established with the office of the Special Envoy during the Baku Conference on youth policies.

Deputy Minister Manamela was accompanied by the Executive Chair and Deputy Chair of the National Youth Development Agency Board, who will lead a delegation of youth to the students festival in Sochi, Russia.

