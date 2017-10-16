16 October 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Invest in Tourism Promotion to Get More Income - Call

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
Tourists at the Serengeti National Park (file photo)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — Tourism stakeholders have called on the government to invest more on the promotion of available attractions as a way to increase visitors and revenue from the sector. Some tour operators say about 80 per cent of the attractions in the country have not yet been promoted thoroughly including the famous Mt Kilimanjaro and other national parks.

"Tanzania has very unique national parks such as Saadan National Park which is surrounded by the Indian Ocean but has not been well promoted," said a senior guide for birding/wildlife safaris from Shaky Tours & Travels Company, Mr Samson Ochieng.

Mr Ochieng was speaking with The Citizen during the third edition of Swahili International Tourism Expo (S!TE) held in the city at the weekend.

"So only a small percentage of our attractions have been advertised. For example, in Iringa there are many attractions as well as in Katavi region... the government should invest adequately to the Tanzania Tourists Board to increase marketing," he insisted

He said tour operators have been playing their party but the government to increase the effort.

For his part Simba Safaris Ltd managing director Mr Firoz Dharamshi said the industry is picking up but promotion is important as Tanzania is competing with other countries in tourism.

Ang'ata Camps managing director Mr Peter Pilliard said that the government should fund the TTB sufficiently as having attractions alone was not enough.

Tourism is Tanzania's leading foreign exchange earner with 1.2 million visitors in 2016. The revenue from the sector was $2.1 billion.

More on This

Tourism Authorities Urged to Be Innovative

Tourism stakeholders have been advised to be innovative and strategic in promoting the country's attractions abroad in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.