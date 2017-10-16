16 October 2017

South Africa: NPA Must Act Speedily and in the Interests of Justice to Bring Finality in Zuma Case

analysis By Thabo Mbeki Foundation

On Friday the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the withdrawal of criminal charges against President Jacob Zuma. Hopefully the matter that has caused undue and unnecessary strain will soon be brought to finality.

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has noted with renewed hope, the recent judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal on the matter involving the President of the Republic, the National Prosecutions Authority and the Democratic Alliance.

The Foundation also notes that this judgment has set the parties involved and the country on a course that hopefully will soon bring to finality the matter which has caused the country undue and unnecessary strain for more than a decade and a half.

Delivering the President's report at the ANC's 52nd National Conference in Polokwane, President Thabo Mbeki conceded that "one of the most difficult and painful challenges [the ANC has] faced over the last five years have arisen around out of matters affecting our Deputy President. Part of the difficulty we faced in this regard, which has resulted in many of our members criticising the NEC for failing to provide leadership, was that here we were dealing with an unprecedented situation, and therefore had...

