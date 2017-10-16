South Africa: Right of Reply - Gun-Free Proponents Make Emotional Claims

opinion

Gun Free South Africa staffers Peter Storey and Adele Kirsten recently published a short op-ed in Daily Maverick bemoaning the recent killings involving firearms in Marikana in Philippi East and in Las Vegas. While it is true that these were both heinous crimes, I take umbrage at almost everything else they wrote in their op-ed as they went off on an emotional tangent making all sorts of misguided claims and statements in a continued effort to sell their gun-free agenda, writes JONATHAN WRIGHT.

Reading through their article, I made point-by-point notes about my objections and why. The first was their listing of commonalities between Las Vegas and Marikana in Philippi, in which they listed three. It was stated that (1) "innocent people were killed"; (2) "firearms are only designed to kill and are efficient at the job"; and (3) "guns were readily available to shooters", insinuating that if this had not in fact been the case, everybody would still be alive, or at least less would be dead.

On point number one: It is a given that innocent people died. Innocent people always die when there is intent to commit murder that is carried out. GFSA pointing out this fact...