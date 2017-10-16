PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday hit out at critics of the Uhuru Torch race, arguing that it remains relevant to Tanzanians, considering its role in unifying the nation and stimulating socio-economic development around the country.

The 2017 Uhuru Torch race climaxed yesterday after a marathon in 31 regions across 195 councils, where it inspected and inaugurated 1,512 development projects worth 1.1trl/-.

Dr Magufuli presided over the torch's extinguishing ceremony at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar and used the occasion to respond to those questioning its relevancy to Tanzanians in the modern era.

The President gave three reasons he would not consider shelving the Freedom Torch during his tenure in office, insisting that it is more relevant now than ever.

"The Uhuru Torch is a national symbol that promotes development; unites Tanzanians and strengthens our union; it also symbolises freedom and light and during my tenure and Dr (Ali) Shein's tenure, the Uhuru Torch race will be sustained," the President vowed.

He said that he was quite aware that some sections of society were longing for the torch to be abandoned. "I asked myself are these people part of this country's history?

If you were born in this country you would definitely understand its significance to the nation." Previously, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Work, Youth, Employment and Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama, read a report for the just concluded Uhuru Torch race, which showed that 1,512 projects worth 1.1trl/- were inaugurated across the country.

The new projects showed a 111.6 per cent rise in terms of capital investment from last year's Uhuru Torch race, whereby a total of 1,387 projects, worth 498.89bn/- were launched. "Out of these projects, industrial ventures were 151, worth 569.83bn/-, which is equal to 57.97 per cent of all developments inaugurated in 2017.

The launched industries have employed 13,610 Tanzanians who have different skills," said Ms Mhagama. She noted that 21 projects, worth 3.1bn/- in 19 councils could not be inaugurated or have foundation stones laid due to poor execution or planning of the ventures.

"The contractors behind the projects were ordered to rectify all weaknesses observed during inspection using their own funds and PCCB has been directed to conduct thorough investigation and take to task those who will be found guilty," Ms Mhagama said.

President Magufuli received the report presented to him by Freedom Torch race leader, Amour Hamad Amour and promised to work on their suggestions.

On the other hand, Ms Mhagama said the Uhuru Torch race enabled the government to get information about HIV/AIDS prevalence in some parts of the country. According to her - 80,037 people were tested for HIV/AIDS whereby 1,458 (about 1.82 per cent) tested positive.

When it comes to the economy, Dr Magufuli defended the state of the country's economy and slammed those who claim that it was on the decline due to a range of policies currently being implemented by the government.

JPM said contrary to those unfounded claims, Tanzania's economy was steady and right on track, growing at a rate of 7.1 per cent. He was also optimistic that the government's industrial drive was bearing fruit with more small, middle and big scale industries mushrooming in the country.

"I know there are some people out there who are mocking our industrial drive, but the truth is that industries are being constructed as vindicated by statistics unveiled here by the Uhuru Torch runners," he told critics.

President Magufuli also reiterated his resolve to protect the country's natural resources for the best interests of all Tanzanians. He, thus, vowed to improve the supervision of all available resources.

"We have so many resources ... but you're all witnesses to the fact that these resources have not helped us much, only a few Tanzanians and a few others from outside are reaping the benefits of our resources, during our tenure, me and Dr Shein, we won't allow that situation to go on."

"We'll make sure that the resources benefit all Tanzanians and we have started taking measurers by amending mineral laws ... already, the production and revenues are going up thanks to these reforms," he noted.

He urged Tanzanians to be patient as his government implements a number of reforms, oozing confidence that the future is bright.

The 2017 Uhuru Torch race, which shot off on April 2 in Katavi Region and graced by Zanzibar Second Vice-President, Ambassador Seif Ali Idd, toured various parts of the country, where different development projects were inspected and launched, while shedding light on government's development endeavours, notably the 2025 development agenda, which centres on industrial economy.

During the 195-day marathon, the Freedom Torch sought to encourage locals to play part in the building of industrial economy for the envisaged national development, through its motto; 'Participate in the promotion of industrial economy for national development.

" The Uhuru Torch also sought to draw attention to ongoing crusades against corruption, diseases (notably malaria and HIV/Aids) and narcotic drugs abuse, which is a growing problem among young population.