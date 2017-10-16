16 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Devil Won't Answer Your Prayers

opinion By Chris Desmond

In South Africa, we have too much and too little faith in people. Too much in those with power, and too little in those with none.

It may sound odd to say we have too much faith in those in power, given the daily chorus of discontent ringing out across all forms of media. But I say it because that discontent is so often articulated as a call for those with power to change, or at least to allow change to happen. We want Jacob Zuma to resign, the ANC to self-correct, the NPA to do its job and racists to keep their prejudices to themselves. Despite all the wrong that they have done, we, apparently, have a belief that they can do better. Of course, they can do better, in the sense that it is a physical possibility, but they won't. Our belief in their humanity is misplaced.

We fail to recognise people's ability to deny their better nature when such denial benefits them greatly. Except for psychopaths, people do care about how their actions affect others, and often feel compelled to act out of concern for others. Presumably, it is to this altruistic aspect of their human nature...

