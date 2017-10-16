Tanzania: Tazara Vows to Increase Domestic Tourism As Numbers Skyrocket

Photo: Daily News

Tourists at the Serengeti National Park (file photo)

Tourists have expressed their satisfaction with Tanzanian tourist attractions as Rovos Rail from South Africa increases its routes from three to five this year.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday during the arrival of a tourist train from South Africa, the Tanzania and Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) Public Relations Officer, Ms Regina Tarimo, said the increase of routes is evidence that tourists are satisfied with Tanzanian services.

"Our railway line is connected to Southern African countries, which is an opportunity for increased revenue as well as tourist attractions. This year, Rovos rail has brought tourists five times in the country compared to three times in the previous years.

This shows how tourists are satisfied with services offered here and tourist attractions which are available," she said, adding that Tanzanians should cultivate a culture of visiting the country's tourist attractions.

On his part, Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) Public Relations Officer, Mr. Geoffrey Tengeneza said the increase of the rail routes is also a clear evidence of a good job being done by the tourist board in publicising the country's tourist attractions.

In order to promote domestic tourism, Mr. Tengeneza said negotiations are underway between TTB and TAZARA to launch special routes during weekends that will give citizens a chance to visit tourist attractions and national parks where the rail passes.

"Our aim is also to make sure we influence as many citizens as possible to boost domestic tourism. Soon dialogue between TTB and TAZARA will start to promote local tourism," he revealed.

According to him, Tanzania, home of Mount Kilimanjaro and Serengeti National Park, have been great tourist destinations which are witnessed by the increasing number of tourists in recent years.

One of the tourists, Ms Annette Steele from London, couldn't hide her excitement as she sets to visit Zanzibar.

"I love Zanzibar, I can't wait to land on beautiful beaches in Zanzibar," she said happily when reached for comment.