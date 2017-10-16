South Africa: School Taught Me to Be an Independent Thinker and to Leave a Mark

analysis

The difficulty and beauty of developing young independent thinkers is that they will make their mark by challenging inequity and pushing for change to build inclusivity at schools.

I know first-hand what I received by having been at a girls' high school. It moulded me to becoming who I am today. In 1990, I was enrolled at Pretoria High School for Girls and my elder brother in Pretoria Boys High.

At the time, my mother was studying medicine in Cuba and her response to my father was simply that her professor supported the move to these two schools as these were among the top 10 schools in South Africa and are recognised internationally.

Having completed my secondary education at Girls High made it easier for me to become a University of Cape Town graduate. Not only to get in but also to study there. UCT knows Girls High's reputation: the fact that we are disciplined and balanced women who have perfected the art of studying hard while playing hard, yet achieving results in the classroom and on the field.

That is why today, as a mother, I find myself gravitating to the same schools because of the foundation that these...