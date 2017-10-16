South Africa: De Kock Credits Mckenzie After Another Ton

South African opening batsman Quinton de Kock , who smashed 168* against Bangladesh on Sunday, says he used the recently-completed Test series between the sides to put in some serious net time and work on his technique.

De Kock was in superb form in Kimberley as he and Hashim Amla put on an undefeated opening stand of 282 to cruise to a 10-wicket victory against the Tigers in the first ODI.

It was De Kock's 13th ODI century and he said after the game that the Test series had given him some time to focus on the intricacies of his batting game.

De Kock had limited time in the middle during the two-match series as the South Africa top order cashed in in both games.

"I didn't get a chance to bat in the Test series so I had a chance to do some technical work out in the nets with Neil McKenzie, our coach. It was nice to get some batting," the 24-year-old said.

"It's one hundred, I wouldn't say it's form. Anything can happen. But I'd like to keep it going and hopefully there are some more runs coming up."

De Kock also had words of encouragement for debutant Dane Patterson, who struggled on his way to figures of 0/69 (9).

"We know Dane, we've seen him. He deserves a chance at international cricket," De Kock said.

"He's done well at franchise cricket with the Cobras. It's only one game ... I think he'll get another chance and I'm sure he'll come back well."

The second ODI takes place in Paarl on Wednesday.

Sport24