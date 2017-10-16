South Africa: Dobson Praises 'Desperate' WP

Western Province coach John Dobson has put his side's superb second-half comeback against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday down to "desperation".

Trailing 13-3 at half time, a Robert du Preez-inspired Province scored 28 unanswered points to secure 31-20 bonus point win.

It is a result that has secured the Capetonians second place on the log a home semi-final against the Golden Lions this weekend.

"We were just more desperate, I think, because we had to get a home semi-final," Dobson explained after the match.

"I was very pleased with the way we withstood an onslaught against what is the best team in the competition.

"We were under a lot of pressure for a home semi-final. I think we're probably one of the better teams in the competition, talent-wise, and for us not to be at home in the semis would have been an under-performance. That's why we were so desperate."

Dobson says he was surprised by the Sharks' intensity in what was essentially a dead rubber for them.

"I was impressed with the Sharks' intensity at the start ... for a dead-rubber, 20 minutes in we were in a lot of trouble because of their sheer physicality and the momentum they were getting," he said.

"I thought we got a little bit bullied early on. We had to get more direct than what we were and I think that's what happened in the second half. We just started running at them a bit more.

"I don't think either side played with much fluidity on attack. I didn't see the Sharks get into their shape and I don't think we really got into ours."

"It was always going to be about a physical fight and I was just pleased with the way we stayed in it."

In the other semi-final on Saturday, the Sharks will host the Blue Bulls.

