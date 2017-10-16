16 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Riviera High School Club Wins Swimming Competition

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

Riviera High School Swimming Club were crowned champions of a one-day swimming competition organised by Thousand Kilo's Women Canoe and Aquatic Swimming Club on Saturday at Hill Top Hotel, Remera.

Riviera Club took the winner's trophy after four of their swimmers dominated the mixed 200m relay free style category beating Hill Top and Lycee De Kigali Swimming Clubs that came second and third, respectively.

Riviera swimmers including; Cleon Sexerano, Noella Mutabazi, Daniel Audra Casillas Iyongere and Nelly Ange, finished top in different age group categories.

Hill Top Swimming Club won the boys' 6-15 years (50m breaststroke) category, with Chris Noah clocking 30 seconds to finish ahead of Alex Kamali (32 secs) from Vision Club and Waridi Nshimiyimana, who finished third in 35 seconds.

The 16 and above years girls' 100m break stroke category was claimed by Claudette Iradukuda from Karongi Swimming club, who clocked 3 minutes and 28 seconds, while the boys' category was won by Steven Rukundinka from CBS in 2 minutes and 37seconds.

Over 40 participants took part in the competition whose objective was to attract and encourage more women to join the sport, according to Thousand Kilo's Women Canoe and Aquatic Swimming Club Secretary General, Luvarie Uwambajimana.

He said: "Because of our culture, some (Rwandan) women fear to expose their bodies in public, and I think, for this reason, they don't take up the sport, so we tend to educate and encourage more girls to take up the sport, that's why we formed this club as women to inspire others."

Rwandan Swimming Federation president, Samuel Kinimba Ufitimana, thanked the organisers, the sponsors as well as encouraged participants, who did not finish on the podium to train harder for the next competitions.

Rwanda

Hilton Shopping for a Second Hotel in Rwanda - Official

Global hotel franchise, Hilton Hotel, last week announced its debut into the Rwandan market by adding Ubumwe Grand Hotel… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.