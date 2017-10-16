14 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Currie Cup Semi-Finals Confirmed

The Free State Cheetahs were the big losers after the final weekend of Currie Cup group stage action as they missed out on a place in the 2017 semi-finals.

The Cheetahs went down 44-17 to the Golden Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday and after the Blue Bulls beat the Pumas 52-32 on Friday night, that was enough to see the men from Bloemfontein eliminated from the competition.

Western Province, meanwhile, ended the Sharks' 10-match winning streak by emerging as 30-21 victors in Durban.

That was a result that secure's coach John Dobson's men a home semi-final.

The final log standings were as follows:

1 Sharks (47 points)

2 Western Province (37)

3 Golden Lions (35)

4 Blue Bulls (32)

5 FS Cheetahs (31)

6 Pumas (27)

7 Griquas (26)

It means that, next weekend, the semi-finals will see the Sharks hosting the Blue Bulls at Kings Park while Western Province will host the Golden Lions at Newlands.

South Africa

