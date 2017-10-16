South Africa: Rain Provides Relief Against Ongoing Cape Town Fires

Rain on Sunday brought a much-needed reprieve in the battle against a blaze that has raged through the Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town, an official said.

"So far the rain had been very kind to us," said Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) fire manager Philip Prins on Sunday.

"Since 08:30, it really came down in buckets; hopefully that was a blessing. I think it should extinguish it."

Nevertheless, he said crews would be on the ground again once the rain stopped, and check that everything is clear.

On Saturday, shifting winds wreaked havoc on firefighting efforts.

The fire started on Wednesday near the 12 Apostles Hotel and spread up into the TMNP.

It has hit various areas, including spots between Camps Bay and Llandudno.

A vegetation fire on Signal Hill also broke out on Friday.

Source: News24