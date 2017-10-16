Cameroon: Digital Economy - 1000 SMEs Benefit From ICT Training

The Minister of Small and Medium Size Enterprises opened the program in Yaounde Oct. 12.

The Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Promotion (SMEs) Agency has launched a capacity-building programme to empower 1,000 SMEs in Yaounde, Douala and Buea. The Minister of Small and Medium Size Enterprises, Prof Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa, presided over the launch in Yaounde October 12.

The training programme, "Master Class Workshop", organised under the theme, "Digital Entrepreneur" is run in partnership with MTN Cameroon. The first set of trainees began taking courses at the Yaounde Conference Centre, shortly after the launch. The second and third set of beneficiaries will be trained in Douala and Buea in November and December.

The trainees are taught several lessons including, SME's in the digital age; E-marketing techniques; visibility on the internet; and E-payments. The Managing Director for the SME's Promotion Agency, Jean Marie Louis Badga said participants in the ongoing training will benefit from digital packages subsidized at 70% by the agency.

The packages dubbed MTN PME PACK would enable the SMEs to benefit from mobile solutions and hosting of professional websites. They equally include mobile equipment with financial services. The General Manager of MTN Cameroon's Enterprise Business Unit, Georges Mpoudi said the innovation was facilitated by a cordial partnership that exists between his company and the SMEs Promotion Agency.

The training represents the operational phase of the agency's Modernisation Programme. Its launch at the Yaounde formality centre for the creation of enterprises was marked by a symbolic cutting of a ribbon by Minister Etoundi Ngoa to open the Modernisation Centre. The Minister lauded the initiative. He called on other actors in the ICT sector to emulate the example of MTN and create more centres nationwide and organise trainings in ICT for SMEs. "This would improve their competitiveness and help them create more wealth and jobs for our country. It will enable us become emergent by 2035", he said.