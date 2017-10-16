Cameroon: Fight Against Corruption - New Anti-Graft Platform Launched

It was flagged-off in Yaounde on October 11, 2017 by Transparency International.

Transparency International Cameroon has launched an online platform designed to fight corruption in the health sector. The platform was launched in a press conference organised on October 11, 2017 within the framework of the project, "improving on the quality of services offered in the healthy sector by promoting innovative techniques." The President of TI Cameroon, Barrister Charles Nguini, said the platform is intended to fight corruption, reinforce transparency and facilitate the denunciations of acts of dishonesty in the health sector. The platform, he stated, will be objective in information analysis and will permit individuals exchange information without fear of intimidation. "This platform will register acts of corruption in hospitals as presented by individuals and will allow visitors share their experiences on incidences of corruption in hospitals. Meanwhile, an awareness and sensitisation campaign will be carried out in the days ahead for a better understanding and use of the concept," he stated.

The President added that some hospitals were visited before the implementation phase of the project activities which enabled them to identify some weaknesses at the legal and operational levels but helped them to propose good practices which could be adopted and replicated in other hospitals. Cameroon is the fourth country in which the platform is being introduced besides South Africa, Kenya and Tunisia.