South Africa: High Profile KZN ANC Member 'Caught With Unlicensed Firearm'

A high profile member of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal was caught carrying an unlicensed firearm, the ANC confirmed on Saturday.

ANC provincial spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said the man was apparently stopped by police and found with the firearm, which was not licensed.

Ntuli said it was, however, not clear whether the man had forgotten the license at home. "There was no license accompanying the firearm," said Ntuli.

He said the party had not been able to reach the man to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.

"We are disappointed that one of our members was caught with a firearm. Nobody must be carrying an unlicensed firearm, especially because of the on-going killings that we are dealing with in the province.

"The police must do their work and if they find that the firearm does not have a license, the law must take its course," said Ntuli.

Police arrested the man during a search at a roadblock on Saturday afternoon, eNCA reported.

