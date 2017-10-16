South Africa: Revenue Service On Cocaine Bust At OR Tambo Airport

press release

South African Revenue Service (SARS) Customs officials seized 30kg of cocaine estimated at close to R9-million in two separate incidents at OR Tambo International Airport today.

In the first incident, collaboration between SARS Customs and the South African Police Service, led to the arrest of a passenger disembarking from a Sao Paulo flight via Johannesburg in transit to Mozambique.

A scan of the passenger's luggage revealed irregular images and led to a second inspection which uncovered ten boxes of imitation jewellery. Ninety (90) wooden sticks were found in the boxes concealing a white substance which tested positively for cocaine.

A total of 24.66kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of R7 094 682 was confiscated and handed to the South African Police Service.

In the second incident, SARS Customs officials intercepted 6.3 kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of R1 812 510 concealed in the base of a passenger's luggage.

The passenger was also on a Sao Paulo flight travelling via Johannesburg in transit to Mozambique. Both the passenger and the consignment were handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation.

The successful operations are part of the increased joint operations between SARS and the South African Police Service.

