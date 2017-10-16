South Africa: Joint Communiqué On the Occasion of the State Visit By His Excellency, Mr. Jacob G. Zuma, President of the Republic of South Africa, to the Republic of Zambia

press release

Joint Communiqué on the occasion of the State Visit by His Excellency, Mr. Jacob G. Zuma, President of the Republic of South Africa, to the Republic of Zambia on 12th and 13th October 2017

1. At the invitation of His Excellency, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency, Mr. Jacob G. Zuma, President of the Republic of South Africa, undertook a State Visit to the Republic of Zambia on 12th and 13th October, 2017.

2. H.E. Mr. Jacob Zuma was accompanied to Zambia by six (6) Ministers responsible for International Relations and Cooperation; Trade and Industry; Arts and Culture; Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries; Energy; and Mineral Resources.

3. During the Visit, the two Heads of State jointly launched the Oliver Reginald Tambo National Heritage Site in Chelstone, Lusaka, on 13th October, 2017, in honour of the contribution of Oliver Tambo to the liberation struggle of Southern Africa.

4. At the Official Talks, the Heads of State reaffirmed the strong historical relations that exist between the two countries that dates back to the pre-independence era and is based on political, economic and cultural ties.

5. The two Heads of State exchanged views on various developmental matters as well as on the political and security situation in the region and on the continent.

6. The Heads of State pledged to continue working together in the promotion and maintenance of peace and security in the region as members of the SADC Double Troika.

7. The Leaders further reaffirmed their support for the SADC Position on the Reforms of the African Union and reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of the African Union Agenda 2063.

8. The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and reiterated the Common African Position on the reform of the UN Security Council.

9. In the margins of the Official Talks, the two countries signed three (3) Memoranda of Understanding on tourism, the revitalisation of Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) between ZRL and Transnet SOC Limited, and on Exchange of Audio-visual Archive Material between Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) and SABC. The two countries also exchanged letters of intent to conclude a Memorandum of Understanding on Arts and Culture.

10. The Visit was preceded by the Second Session of the Zambia -South Africa Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) which took place in Lusaka from 9th to 11th October, 2017.

11. The two Heads of State commended the Ministers and Senior Government officials from both countries for holding the Second Session of the JCC within a year of the inaugural Session that was held in Pretoria, South Africa, in December, 2016.

12. The Heads of State noted the successful outcomes of the JCC which discussed cooperation in the thematic areas of Political and Diplomatic, Economic, Social, Defence and Security.

13. In addition, the Heads of State officiated at the Zambia - South Africa Business Forum on 12th October 2017, where they underscored the importance of enhanced business relations of mutual benefit between the two (2) respective private sectors.

14. At the conclusion of the visit, the two (2) Heads of State agreed to elevate the Joint Commission for Cooperation to a Bi National Commission that would be chaired by the two (2) leaders in order to give further impetus to the implementation of bilateral cooperation.

15. H.E. Mr. Jacob G. Zuma, President of the Republic of South Africa, expressed gratitude to H.E. Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to him and his delegation.

Done in Lusaka, Zambia. 13th October, 2017

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation