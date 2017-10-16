16 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Limpopo Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Raping 14-Year-Old Pupil

Limpopo police have arrested a 51-year-old teacher after he allegedly raped a young pupil in a village near Tzaneen.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man was arrested on Saturday afternoon.

Ngoepe said the 14-year-old girl had been travelling home from school with the teacher on Friday afternoon.

"He first stopped at a shop to buy something, and later raped the victim inside of his car on their way home. He then dropped her off at home."

The teacher was arrested after the girl opened a case at the local police station, Ngoepe said.

He is expected to appear in the Ritavi Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The Limpopo Department of Education could not be not reached for comment.

Source: News24

South Africa

