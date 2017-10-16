South Africa: Crime Prevention Operations Throughout the Week Resulted in Arrests and Confiscations of Firearms, Ammunition and Drugs in Philippi

press release

On Friday, 13 October 2017, during the National Minister of Police Mr Fikile Mbalula's visit to crime hotspots in Hanover Park, accompanied by the Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula and the Mitchell's Plain Deputy Cluster Commander, Brigadier Mmagauta Letsoalo, the group joined the Acting Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Dawood Laing.

The Minister of Police interacted with members on the ground, thanking and motivating them in the performance of their duties. He also visited vehicle check points held throughout Hanover Park and interacted with several members of the public, taking in their concerns about crime in Hanover Park.

Under the command of the Deputy Cluster Commander, Brigadier Mmagauta Letsoalo, police in the Philippi precinct achieved several successes during crime prevention operations held from as the early morning hours of Friday 2017-10-13.

During this time 252 vehicles were stopped and searched and 32 fines to the value of R45 500 were issued. Five suspects, wanted for various crimes, were arrested and will be appearing in the Athlone Magistrates' Court on Monday 16 October 2017 on various charges, such as possession of drugs and contempt of court. Known drug outlets and illegal liquor outlets were also searched. People out on parole from the Department of Correctional Services were also addressed.

Today, Sunday 2017-10-15, shortly after midnight, police arrested a 25 year old man in Garda Place, Hanover Park, after he was found to be in possession of a .38 Special revolver with live .38 Special ammunition. The serial number of the revolver is still intact and it was not reported as stolen at the time of confiscation. Police investigations continue and the suspect is expected to make a court appearance soon on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Earlier in the week a 25 year old male suspect was also arrested in Vulcan Village, Woodlands, Mitchell's Plain, by members attached to Operation Fiela 2. The arrest was in connection with a shooting incident on police where three police officials were shot at and wounded in Johndown Walk, Hanover Park, on 7 October 2017. The police officials are all in a stable condition. The investigation continues. Soon after the shooting incident of police officials, 17 suspects were arrested for public violence and subsequently made a court appearance on said charges.

The Mitchell's Plain Cluster police clamped down on criminals in their policing precinct. High density patrols and visibility and "stop and search" operations, targeting people and houses in areas identified as high crime generating areas, were the order of the day.

During the past week, the Mitchell's Plain Cluster crime prevention operations also resulted in the arrests of 235 suspects for possession of drugs, with an estimated street value of R27 000. This gave a huge blow to the drug industry in the Mitchell's Plain Cluster. These drugs included crystal meth, dagga, mandrax, heroin and khat. Several other suspects were arrested for various other crimes throughout the Mitchell's Plain Cluster policing precinct. The Cluster Stations are in Athlone, Grassy Park, Lansdowne, Lentegeur, Mitchell's Plain, Philippi, Steenberg and Strandfontein.

Police are also engaging with their neighbourhood watch groups, while patrolling in their respective areas. Street and court committees are actively involved in the continuous fight against crime. Strengthening partnerships between community based organisations and other state departments, such as Education, Health, Correctional Services and Social Development, is also done daily. The integrated approach towards crime prevention includes all other law enforcement agencies as well.

The Deputy Cluster Commander of Mitchell's Plain, Brigadier Mmagauta Letsoalo, says police will continue clamping down on crime and the perpetrators thereof. Police will maintain their zero tolerance approach in the combatting and investigation of crime. Strengthening the partnership between the community and the police is high on the agenda, as it is contributing to reducing crime and the apprehension of perpetrators.

Brigadier Mmagauta Letsoalo thanked all station commanders and members under their command, as well as the respective communities in the precinct, for a job well done. Anyone with information on crime can call the police at Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated as highly confidential.