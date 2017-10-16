14 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Arrives in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo for Working Visit

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Jacob Zuma has today, 14 October 2017, arrived in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) ahead of his working visit scheduled for the 15 October 2017.

In his capacity as chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the President will hold discussions with President Joseph Kabila Kabange on the issues of peace and security in the Great Lakes region, particularly the situation in the DRC.

SADC is committed to assist the Government and the people of the DRC to achieve sustainable peace, security and stability.

President Zuma is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

The Traditional Vegetable and Sweet Potato Research That's Revolutionising the Way We Build Food and Nutrition Security in Africa

Research focusing on traditional crops that are often ignored and known as "orphan crops" shows they contain minerals… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.