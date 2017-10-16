press release

President Jacob Zuma has today, 14 October 2017, arrived in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) ahead of his working visit scheduled for the 15 October 2017.

In his capacity as chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the President will hold discussions with President Joseph Kabila Kabange on the issues of peace and security in the Great Lakes region, particularly the situation in the DRC.

SADC is committed to assist the Government and the people of the DRC to achieve sustainable peace, security and stability.

President Zuma is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Issued by: The Presidency