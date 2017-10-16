15 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy Minister Buti Manamela Concludes Official Visit to Moscow

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Buti Manamela participated at the International Ministerial Meeting of Minister's responsible for National Youth Policy. The meeting took place from 11 - 14 October 2017 in Moscow, Russia.

The purpose of the meeting was to exchange best practices of national youth policies of countries for achieving sustainable development, defining the youth's role in achieving sustainable development and to discuss the implementation of bilateral youth exchange programmes.

Deputy Minister Manamela's address to the Ministerial meeting focused on Education and Science in South Africa.

"Education must remain a public good of we are serious about sustainable development. This requires targeted public investment in education for widening access and pursuing quality education outcomes" said Deputy Minister Manamela.

On the sidelines of the Minister's meeting, Deputy Minister Manamela held a bilateral meeting with the United Nations Youth Envoy Ms J Wickramayanake. The meeting was to renew relations established with the office of the Special Envoy during the Baku Conference on youth policies.

Deputy Minister was accompanied by the Executive Chair and Deputy Chair of the NYDA Board, who will lead a delegation of youth to the students festival in Sochi, Russia.

