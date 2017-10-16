Sudan: Foreign Minister Arrived in Juba

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Ghandour, on Friday arrived in Juba, capital of South Sudan within the ministerial delegation of the inter-government Authority for Development IGAD, seeking to revitalize the peace process in south Sudan.

The Ministers of each of Ethiopia, Sudan, Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia as well as the state ministers from Djibouti and Somalia, conferred in a consultation meeting to review report on the progress made in the presence of the IGAD special envoy to south Sudan and the African Union Higher Commission for Assessment and Evaluation.

The IGAD officials held a meeting then with the representatives of the south Sudan interim national government and reviewed with them preparations and consultations underway to hold a forum for reactivation of the peace agreement relevant to south Sudan and the view of the government of South Sudan on the issue.

The IGAD ministers and senior AU officials then called on President Salva Kiir of South Sudan to brief him on the outcome of their consultation and hear his view on the issue. President Kiir on his part welcomed the IGAD delegation and the IGAD efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan.

Professor Ghandour has meanwhile stressed that the Sudanese efforts would continue unabated to achieve peace in south Sudan within the context of the IGAD initiative.