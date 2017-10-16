Sudan: Shooting in North Darfur Market Wounds Six

Kutum / Kator — Six people were wounded in an attack by militiamen on the market in Kutum, North Darfur, on Thursday. Bandits robbed the passengers of a vehicle en route to El Fasher.

Ten armed men, driving a Land Cruiser, opened fire in the market of Kutum town and wounded six people who had to be taken to the hospital. Three of them were transferred to the hospital in El Fasher in a serious condition. In fear of new attacks many shops closed their doors.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that the raid took place against the backdrop of an earlier attack by a militiaman on one of the merchants. The attacker and the merchant had quarreled over the value of goods he bought.

"People apprehended the attacker to hand him over to the police, but fellow militiamen broke into the market and opened fire. They took their colleague with them and fled."

In the shooting, Haroun Abdallah Ishag, Saleh Adam Mohamed, El Mahi Abbas Ishag, Khidir Abdel Rahim Hassan, a man named Hamoda and a sixth person sustained injuries.

Robbery

On Thursday afternoon, bandits stopped a commercial vehicle on its way from Deribat in eastern Jebel Marra to El Fasher, and robbed the passengers of their mobiles phones, money and goods.

One of the victims told Radio Dabanga that three men, wearing military uniforms, opened fire on the vehicle in the area of Kator, hitting the tires which caused the vehicle to stop.

"They ordered the passengers to lie down on the ground, seized our possessions and then fled." The incident was repoted to the military garrison in Kator.