14 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Leopard Caught and Killed By Community Members of Ndwayana Admin Area Near Peddie

Since the month of August 2017 community members from the rural town of Ndwayana Admin Area near Peddie made several reports to the local SAPS members that they had seen a leopard in the area. Several other reports from the community members were also received that the leopard had eaten their goats.

On Sunday 2017-10-08, a report was received that a local member of the community who was out looking for his goats was attacked by the leopard. He stated that he discovered that some of his goats had been attacked. According to the victim, he believes that the leopard had attacked the goats.

The victim had sent his children to fetch a wheelbarrow to load the dead goats. Whilst he was waiting for the children to return, he was attacked by the leopard and his dogs managed to protect him and fought off the leopard. He sustained injuries.

On Friday reports were received that the leopard was found in a cage by the Ndwayana Community and they had killed the leopard.

