Gambia: Wife Asks for Fate of Detained Husband As His Detention Affects Family Psychologically and Financially

Lance Corporal Abba Badjie, a serving member of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), was detained since 13 July 2017, without court appearance or access to lawyer.

His wife, Mrs. Jariatou Jarju, said her husband is still held without being taken before a court of Law for nearly 3 months.

"His long detention has affected us psychologically and financially," she said.

She said schools have reopened and her husband who should support them for their educational needs, is under detention.

"Since my husband's detention, taking care of the needs of the family has become very difficult for me. I am urging the authorities to please release our sole bread winner," she sobbed.

Although, she said access has been granted to her to see him, this has even been limited now.

The 31-year-old Lance Corporal Abba Badjie hails from Foni and joined the army in 2008 until this year, when he was arrested.

It could be recalled that LCpl Abba and Lance Corporal Dino Sanneh were picked up on the same day. The duo is still detained at the Fajara Barracks.

The two officers, according to a military source, are part of the escort team of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Masaneh Kinteh, but couldn't establish the reason (s) for their detention.

Sources told Foroyaa that the two Lance Corporals were arrested weeks after their convoy and pistol training at the Gambia Armed Forces Training School and they are still held by Military Police at Fajara Barracks.