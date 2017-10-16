Gambia: President Tasks Gambia-Senegal On Free Trade Policy

Gambian President Adama Barrow, has urged his closest neighbour Senegal, to work together with Gambia towards being a model of regional integration, by facilitating free trade across their borders. The president said this as he received the Foreign Minister of Senegal, Mr. Sidiki Kaba on Tuesday, 10th October 2017, at his Fajara office.

Mr. Kaba delivered a special message to President Barrow, reiterating President Sall's commitment to the spirit of friendliness and good neighbourliness between the two countries. The message includes his formal introduction to the Gambian leader, after becoming Foreign Minister of Senegal last month. Mr. Kaba was appointed Foreign Minister last month, prior to which he was Senegal's Justice Minister.

According to the State House release, Mr. Kaba and President Barrow discussed series of bilateral issues to further cement the friendly ties between the two nations.

The press release from State House indicate that President Barrow expressed gratitude to the Senegalese leader and his people for their contribution in making the change and freedom possible in the New Gambia and commended the positive role President Sall continues to play in building confidence and strengthening their cordial relationship.

According to the release, President Barrow said he and his Senegalese counterpart would continue to consult one another and engage in dialogue over issues.

"He called on both countries to work towards being a model of regional integration by facilitating free trade across their borders. In March this year, the Gambia and Senegal signed several cooperation agreements to promote trade, fisheries, peace and security, for the mutual benefit of their two peoples," it added.

It is stated that the Senegalese Foreign Minister, Mr. Sidiki Kaba presented a piece of African art to President Barrow, saying the choice of artwork was a representation of the freedom Mr. Barrow brought to the people of The Gambia, and the pride that Africa derived from such an achievement.